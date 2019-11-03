

ELIZABETH B. LAUFFER ETZELL

(Age 103)



Elizabeth B. (Betty) Etzell passed away on October 29, 2019, in Arlington, Virginia, her home for the past 70 years. She was born March 28, 1916, in Munster Township PA. She was smart, loving, feisty, funny, determined, and deeply committed to her large extended family. She worked hard, for Arlington County Public Schools, to help put food on the table and clothes on our backs, including those she crafted using her prodigious skills as a seamstress. She loved to sing, passing that love of music on to her children, and she greatly enjoyed square dancing and round dancing. She was also a devoted fan of the Washington Nationals.

She is survived by four daughters: Ruth Birch (Walter, deceased), Nancy Anstice (Howard), Carol Willlmes (Francis, deceased), and Sandra Lauffer (Thomas Robertson); sister, Catherine Bjork (Shirl, deceased); stepson, Stephen Etzell (Sharon); and by 17 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and five great-great- grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ronald Lauffer, and her second husband, Maurice Etzell; son Robert Lauffer (Catherine Brishcar); stepdaughter, Patricia Etzell; and step granddaughter, Laura Etzell.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Murphy Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA, on Sunday, November 10, at 12 p.m., with the memorial service starting at 1 p.m. Inurnment will follow at National Memorial Park in Falls Church VA. A celebration of her life will take place 3 to 5 p.m. at The Jefferson, 900 N. Taylor Street, Arlington VA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or to a .