

ELIZABETH BALLINGER PROUTY "Betty" (Age 97)



A resident of Alexandria, VA for 54 years, died of cancer on March 29, 2019 in Santa Fe, NM. Elizabeth was born in Ellenton, FL to Mary Florence (nee Russell) and John L. Ballinger. Her father sparked her lifelong love of Hollywood by dropping her off at the movies every Saturday and picking her up six hours later. She met her future husband, Air Force Col. L. Fletcher Prouty, on a blind date; they were married five weeks later on October 5, 1942 in Valdosta, GA and shared almost 60 years before he died in 2001. Elizabeth was an accomplished seamstress, a talented homemaker, and a witty and loving mother of David, Jane and Lauren.

Elizabeth deeply loved bacon, sparkly dresses, TCM (Turner Classic Movies), travel, Georgette Heyer, meringue, parties, Pendleton clothes, James Garner and the British Royal Family. She defied all illness until her last few years when she became a model of courage and acceptance as she faced overwhelming adversity.

Her family is grateful to her wonderful neighbors, Dr. Steven Minton, her glorious caretakers from Ghana, invaluable Ana Cortez, her brilliant IT specialist and daughter-in-law Bonnie, Capital Caring, AmberCare Hospice, and every person who ever invited her to a party. Services will be held at a later date.