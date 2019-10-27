The Washington Post

ELIZABETH BANNON

View Map
Send Flowers
Elizabeth M. Bannon  

Of Cambridge, Maryland, formerly of Derwood, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John J. Bannon; loving mother of Elizabeth M. McQuown, Patrick, David, Roseann, William, Michael and the late John J., Jr. and Joseph Bannon; grandmother of 11; great-grandmother of nine.
 
The family will receive friends at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6701 Muncaster Mill Road, Derwood, MD on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
 
Memorial contributions may be made to coastalhospice.org. Please view and sign the family guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 27, 2019
