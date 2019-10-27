

Elizabeth M. Bannon



Of Cambridge, Maryland, formerly of Derwood, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John J. Bannon; loving mother of Elizabeth M. McQuown, Patrick, David, Roseann, William, Michael and the late John J., Jr. and Joseph Bannon; grandmother of 11; great-grandmother of nine.

The family will receive friends at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6701 Muncaster Mill Road, Derwood, MD on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.