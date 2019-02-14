Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELIZABETH BARNETT.



Farewell my love, until we meet again:

Peacefully on January 20, 2019, a few minutes before midnight, Elizabeth Barnett went to the Lord, her husband by her side, at Ashby Ponds, in Ashburn, Virginia. Beloved wife of Dr. Donald Barnett, loving mother of Christopher and Virginia Barnett, mother-in-law to Lisa Barnett, grandmother to Sierra and Ava Barnett. Survived by sisters Mary Sharpe and Ruth Shurtliff.

Friends are respectfully invited to a celebration of Elizabeth's life memorial between 2 and 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the Old Brogue, 760 Walker Rd., Great Falls, VA 22066. Elizabeth and her husband had regular meals at the Old Brogue, often with friends, family and clients, for many years. Elizabeth and her husband, naturalized American citizens, were born in Canada, and a second celebration of life memorial will be held on May 11, 2019 in North Gower, Ontario, near where Elizabeth grew up. The family requests that no flowers be sent but friends may make donations in Elizabeth's name to the , or to the Great Falls Animal Hospital, who took loving care of their four-legged friends, by calling 703.759.2330.