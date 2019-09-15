

ELIZABETH ANITA SANCHEZ DENNIS "Betty"



Betty passed away peacefully on September 7, 2019. Born in 1925, to Jose and Nanoya Sanchez. She obtained an RN degree from Howard University (then Freedmen's) Hospital, and served as a nurse in the Women's Army Corps during WWII. After 20 years in nursing, she changed careers, and in 1966 earned a Certification in the AMI Montessori Method of teaching. She opened the Madeleine Montessori School in Washington, DC. She was passionate about the value of early education and taught the Montessori method to other teachers. Predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Jack Dennis. She is survived by daughters, Jackie (Sam), Betty, Joanne, Laura; son-in-law, Jayson; granddaughter, Gisele. Memorial service will be held in October. Contact family for details.