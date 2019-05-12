Elizabeth Alta Bernard (Age 56)
Of Bethesda, Maryland, on May 1, 2019. Beloved sister of Kate Bernard (Randy Pederson), William "Butch" Bernard, and Daniel Bernard (Lorrie Bond). Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 9200 Kentsdale Drive, Potomac Maryland 20854. Interment on a later date at St. Gabriel Roman Catholic Cemetery, Potomac, Maryland. Memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society of the United States, https://www.humanesociety.org
.