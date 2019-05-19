The Washington Post

Elizabeth Byrne

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Byrne.
Service Information
DeVol Funeral Home
10 East Deer Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD
20877
(301)-948-6800
Calling hours
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeVol Funeral Home
10 East Deer Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Raphael Catholic Church
Falls Road and Dunster Road
Rockville, DC
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Raphael Catholic Church
Falls Road and Dunster Road
Rockville, DC
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Mount Olivet Cemetery
1300 Bladensburg Road, NE.
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Elizabeth (Betty) Marie Byrne  

On Tuesday May 14, 2019, Elizabeth (Betty) Marie Byrne of Rockville, MD. Beloved sister of Sr. Joan A. Byrne, S.N.J.M. and the late Margaret Jean Byrne Zink (James); daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Byrne; aunt of Janis Zink Sartucci (Jim); great aunt of Matthew Ryan Sartucci and Daniel Byrne Sartucci. Friends may call at DeVol Funeral Home, 10 East Deer Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Raphael Catholic Church, Falls Road and Dunster Road, Rockville, MD 20854 where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 1300 Bladensburg Road, NE., Washington, DC 20002 on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty's name to Montgomery Hospice Casey House, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850 or online at: www.montgomeryhospice.org Please sign the family guestbook at:
Published in The Washington Post on May 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.