Elizabeth (Betty) Marie Byrne
On Tuesday May 14, 2019, Elizabeth (Betty) Marie Byrne of Rockville, MD. Beloved sister of Sr. Joan A. Byrne, S.N.J.M. and the late Margaret Jean Byrne Zink (James); daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Byrne; aunt of Janis Zink Sartucci (Jim); great aunt of Matthew Ryan Sartucci and Daniel Byrne Sartucci. Friends may call at DeVol Funeral Home, 10 East Deer Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Raphael Catholic Church, Falls Road and Dunster Road, Rockville, MD 20854 where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 1300 Bladensburg Road, NE., Washington, DC 20002 on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty's name to Montgomery Hospice Casey House, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850 or online at: www.montgomeryhospice.org
