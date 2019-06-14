

ELIZABETH P. CAMPBELL "Libbey"



Died peacefully at her home in Springfield, VA on May 24, 2019. "Libbey" was born in Toledo, Ohio to John M. and Kathryn Fox Savage on August 14, 1926. She married Frank Campbell in 1948, her devoted partner for 65 years. She was a mother, grandmother, teacher, social activist and role model to many.

Libbey was known for her warm smile and energetic volunteerism. During 50+ years at Blessed Sacrament Parish in Alexandria, she held many roles, large and small. She served in Girl Scouts of the USA, ALIVE!, Alexandria Schools and other groups. She could tutor a child, take in a homeless adult and bake 100 cookies for a good cause, all in one day. With Beverly Price, she founded Independent Living for Handicapped (now ILH) in 1974. They worked for over 20 years to establish and expand housing for adults who are physically disabled but mentally alert.

Libbey's legacy is carried on by seven children and their spouses: Nancy Long (Bob Easton, deceased), Mary Lou and Bob Gramann, Joan and Steve Gilliland, Kathy and Joseph Zielinski, Janice and Joseph King, Jim and Ruth Campbell, and Dan and Leslie Campbell. Grandchildren are Kim Larson (Paul), Amos Long, Christa Graeve (Dan), Alison Gramann (Andrew Willis), Mark Gramann (Katie), Tracey Gilliland, Scott Gilliland (Mary Cuclis), Leah and Laura King, Ryan and Emma Campbell, and Maggie Campbell. Great-grandchildren are Benjamin, Elizabeth, and Michael Hartzler; Mira and August Graeve; Naomi, Miriam, and Matthew Willis; Sasha and Mireya Gramann; and Owen Gilliland. The family thanks Dr Joel Temme and staff for decades of care, and the dedicated staff at Rose Court 1 and Home Support in Greenspring Village.