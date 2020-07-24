ELIZABETH CLARKE-RICH



Elizabeth Lockett Clarke-Rich

Passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Elizabeth, or "Liz," or "Betty," as she was variously known, was born in Red Oak, a small borough in Charlotte County, Virginia.Liz was an educator for over 40 years. She attended undergraduate school at Virginia State College where she received a B.A. degree in Social Studies. While at Virginia State, she pledged to the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. After teaching for several years, she attended graduate school and received a Master's degree in Library Science from Catholic University in Washington, DC.In addition to being an educator, Liz was a writer, and a musician. Her life as an educator included being a teacher, principal and librarian. Before her retirement in 1989, she had been the head librarian at Friendly Senior High School in Ft. Washington, Maryland. And when she retired, she volunteered to teach music at an after-school program, as well as privately.Through the years Liz was actively involved in the church, and was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Upper Marlboro, MD. Her most consuming avocation was creative writing. Her published works comprised of several children's books, including "The Big Mistake," a book of poetry called, "We Ain't Arrived Yet," and a play entitled, "RC (Ray Charles) - The Early Years." The play was produced in 1995 at a dinner theater in Brandywine, MD.Liz is survived by her two wonderful adult children, Carol Clarke of Astoria, New York and Charles "Chuck" Clarke of Baltimore, as well as a grandson, Charles.While Liz has ended her pilgrimage here on earth, she will long be remembered for her kindness, intelligence, enthusiasm, good deeds, and her sweet, quiet spirit.Gravesite service on Monday, July 27 at Washington National Cemetery at 11 a.m. There is a limit to the number of attendees.



