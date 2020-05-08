

ELIZABETH OSBORNE CLAUDY



Elizabeth Osborne Claudy of Washington, DC died on May 5, 2020, four days before her 89th birthday.

Elizabeth was born in Washington, DC in 1931 to Brigadier General Theodore M. Osborne and Evelyn West Osborne. Gen. Osborne served in the Army Corps of Engineers during World War II. Evelyn West's family owned and operated the Washington-based West Brothers Brick Company. Elizabeth grew up in Washington and on military bases across the United States. She graduated valedictorian from Holton-Arms School and received her B.A. from Vassar College and her M.A. in Teaching from Manhattanville College.

Elizabeth was married to her late husband, Donald Edwin Claudy, for 49 years. They were loving parents of Elisabeth ("Lisa") and Peter. The Claudy family lived in Washington, DC, Hudson, OH, Greenwich, CT and London, England. During the 36 years that Elizabeth and Donald lived in Greenwich they enjoyed summers on Nantucket Island. In her widowhood Elizabeth moved from Greenwich back to Washington, DC.

Elizabeth enjoyed her career as an English teacher at Greenwich High School. Through her adult life she volunteered with several organizations including the Junior League and Hortulus Garden Club.

Elizabeth is survived by her daughter Lisa Claudy Fleischman and Lisa's spouse Charles Fleischman of Teton Village, WY and Chevy Chase, MD; her daughter-in-law Patricia Painter Claudy Schade of Chestnut Hill, MA; and her four grandchildren: Philip Fleischman, Joan Fleischman, Henry Claudy and India Claudy. Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband, Donald, her son, Peter, and her sister, Dorothy Osborne Hinkley.