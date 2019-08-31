ELIZABETH CORNELIUS "Bettie"
On Thursday, August 29, 2019. The beloved wife of John Cornelius; mother of Charles, Susan, and Robert Cornelius, Nancy Lerch, and the late Edward Cornelius; mother-in-law of Debra Cornelius grandmother of nine grandchildren, Christian Lerch, Tasha Fanska, Scott, Suzanne and Thomas Cornelius, Kerry Devlin, Bethany McGowan, Jacob Lerch, and the late Torey Ferguson; sister of the late Paul and Robert Fuoco, Mary Rodante, and Billie Fabrizio. Also survived by two great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to celebrate Bettie's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Monday, September 2 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at: