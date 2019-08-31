The Washington Post

Elizabeth Cornelius (1927 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
  • "Sending love and condolences at this difficult time and..."
    - Sandy & Bill Stueckler
Service Information
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD
21037
(410)-956-4488
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

ELIZABETH CORNELIUS "Bettie"  

On Thursday, August 29, 2019. The beloved wife of John Cornelius; mother of Charles, Susan, and Robert Cornelius, Nancy Lerch, and the late Edward Cornelius; mother-in-law of Debra Cornelius grandmother of nine grandchildren, Christian Lerch, Tasha Fanska, Scott, Suzanne and Thomas Cornelius, Kerry Devlin, Bethany McGowan, Jacob Lerch, and the late Torey Ferguson; sister of the late Paul and Robert Fuoco, Mary Rodante, and Billie Fabrizio. Also survived by two great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to celebrate Bettie's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Monday, September 2 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at:
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.