Elizabeth Webster Culp, 97, homemaker, tennis instructor, and volunteer died in Bethesda, MD on September 25, 2020. The daughter of Earle A., and Elizabeth R. Webster, she was born in 1923 in Knoxville, TN and grew up in Washington, DC, where she attended public schools. She attended George Washington University where she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi social sorority and where she met her beloved husband, Theodore F. Culp. After her marriage, the couple lived briefly in Washington, DC before moving to Bethesda, MD. Libba, to her friends and family, taught tennis at the Bethesda YMCA. She was active in many clubs and organizations, including the Women's Board of the National Symphony Orchestra, Board of the Episcopal Home for Children, Board of the Davis Memorial Goodwill Industries, as well as President of the Junior Goodwill Guild and President of the All Thumbs Garden Club of Bethesda. Mrs. Culp was an active volunteer in the Communications Office at the White House during the Reagan Administration and a member of the Chevy Chase Women's Republican Club. Additional memberships included the Washington Club and Kenwood Golf and Country Club where she played on the ladies tennis team. After her husband retired as Vice President of GEICO, they travelled over much of the world as members of the People to People Tennis Team and later with the People to People Golf teams. She and her husband were founding members of St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church in Bethesda, MD. Since her husband's death in 1994, Mrs. Culp has continued to actively support Strathmore Hall where he was President of the Board and active in the planning of the Music Center at Strathmore. Strathmore honored the many years of Culp family support with a sculpture entitled "Granddaughters", on display at the entrance to the Strathmore mansion grounds. Mrs. Culp's survivors include two sons, Theodore F. Culp, Jr.ï¿½ï¿½ (Lisa) of Washington, DC and Richard W. Culp (Holland), of Bethesda, MD, three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. There will be a private interment at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Elizabeth W. and Theodore F. Culp Family Sculpture Garden, Strathmore, 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda, MD 20852.