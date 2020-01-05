

Elizabeth Ann Daly (Age 77)



Of Silver Spring, MD went to be with the Lord on December 22, 2019 after a courageous battle with COPD. Elizabeth retired from Maryland National Capital Park and Planning Commission.

Elizabeth is survived by her children, Kathleen (Paul) Pessagno, of Mechanicsville, MD and Kevin (Angelica) Shaw, of Frederick, MD; five grandchildren Nicole Reilly, Hannah and Domonic Pessagno, Timothy and Kevin Shaw. Elizabeth is also survived by her siblings, Bartholomew Daly, Daniel Daly, Peg Mancuso and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Elizabeth and Bartholomew Daly, Elizabeth was predeceased by her brother, David Daly and sister, Catherine Gittings.

There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Lahinch Tavern and Grill. 7747 Tuckerman Lane, Potomac, MD 20854 between the hours of 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Elizabeth requested that in lieu of flowers donations to be made to Hospice of St. Mary's County.