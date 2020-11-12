Elizabeth G. Delinsky (Age 86)
Of Bowie, MD passed away November 6, 2020. She was married to the late John Delinsky, and they were married 60 years. She was born September 8, 1934 in Pittston, PA to Gilbert H. Hill and Mary Robbie Hill. She is survived by her daughter Susan Baugher (spouse Eric Baugher, deceased), daughter Sandra Himmelfarb and husband Scott Himmelfarb; brother, Gilbert H. Hill, and her three granddaughters, Elizabeth, Emily, and Sara, as well as nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Alice Haduck Wilk and her son, John L. Delinsky. Elizabeth (Bethy) lived in Bowie, Md. for 53 years. Elizabeth was a great wife, Mom, grandmother, friend, and RN. She began her RN career in Kingston, PA, raised her family in Bowie, and then returned to nursing at Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham, MD and retired in 1991. Elizabeth and John enjoyed cruises, trips to New York, and returning home to Pennsylvania. Elizabeth loved cats from the time she was a little girl and had several favorite cats through her life. She will be surely missed by her dear cat Sweetie. She loved watching pro football and college sports, and was a devout Washington Football team and University of Maryland and Pennsylvania State University fan. A Catholic mass will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Our Lady of the Fields in Millersville, MD at 11 a.m. COVID guidelines will apply including mask requirement and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
and/or Rude Ranch Animal Rescue Inc. in Harwood, MD.