1/
ELIZABETH DELINSKY
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELIZABETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Elizabeth G. Delinsky (Age 86)  
Of Bowie, MD passed away November 6, 2020. She was married to the late John Delinsky, and they were married 60 years. She was born September 8, 1934 in Pittston, PA to Gilbert H. Hill and Mary Robbie Hill. She is survived by her daughter Susan Baugher (spouse Eric Baugher, deceased), daughter Sandra Himmelfarb and husband Scott Himmelfarb; brother, Gilbert H. Hill, and her three granddaughters, Elizabeth, Emily, and Sara, as well as nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Alice Haduck Wilk and her son, John L. Delinsky. Elizabeth (Bethy) lived in Bowie, Md. for 53 years. Elizabeth was a great wife, Mom, grandmother, friend, and RN. She began her RN career in Kingston, PA, raised her family in Bowie, and then returned to nursing at Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham, MD and retired in 1991. Elizabeth and John enjoyed cruises, trips to New York, and returning home to Pennsylvania. Elizabeth loved cats from the time she was a little girl and had several favorite cats through her life. She will be surely missed by her dear cat Sweetie. She loved watching pro football and college sports, and was a devout Washington Football team and University of Maryland and Pennsylvania State University fan. A Catholic mass will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Our Lady of the Fields in Millersville, MD at 11 a.m. COVID guidelines will apply including mask requirement and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association and/or Rude Ranch Animal Rescue Inc. in Harwood, MD.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Fields
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robert E. Evans Funeral Home
16000 Annapolis Road
Bowie, MD 20715
3014648836
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved