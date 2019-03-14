

Elizabeth Louise Desmond

(Age 77)



Passed away peacefully on March 12, 2019 in Rockville, MD, following a brief battle with cancer. Until her retirement to Gettysburg, PA several years ago, she was a life-long resident of Montgomery County, MD. She was born August 26, 1941, in Washington, DC, to the late C. Marion Hale and Louise Grolig Hale. "Betty Lou", as she was known to family and close friends, was a 1959 graduate of Walter Johnson High School, and attended the University of Maryland. She will be remembered as a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, friend, and tireless volunteer. She is survived by four children, Colleen Desmond of Gaithersburg, MD, Maureen Desmond of Oakton, VA, Michael Desmond (Stephanie) of Damascus, MD, and Matthew Desmond (Kelly) of Charleston, SC, and eight grandchildren. She was predeceased by daughter, Kathleen Desmond in 1984, and special friend and companion, Mike Monaco, in 2017. She was married to Michael "Mickey" Desmond who passed away in 1992.

Relatives and friends will be received at Pumphrey Funeral Home, 300 West Montgomery Avenue, Rockville, MD, on Saturday, March 16, from 8:30 to 9 a.m., followed by a service at 9 a.m., and reception at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. in Callao, VA. Contributions in her memory may be made to the ASPCA or Meals on Wheels. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at