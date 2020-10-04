1/1
ELIZABETH DURNING
Elizabeth Moyer Durning  
Born Nancy Barrow Moyer, age 69, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2020. She was born in Zanesville, Ohio on November 11, 1950, to Robert Reynolds Moyer and Caroline Elizabeth Grabo. She received her B.A. in English from Simmons College and completed studies for her M.S. of Library Science at Simmons after her graduation. Beloved mother of Paul Durning, sister of Michael Moyer, Stephen Moyer, and Cynthia Moyer Turner. Elizabeth was an adventurous traveler and had a love for music, animals and their welfare, cooking/baking, gardening, and she had a strong interest in holistic living. She was co-owner of a record store, Papageno's, in Cambridge, MA in the 1970's. Services will be held at a later date. Photos and a Living Memorial can be found at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9349546

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

