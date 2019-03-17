Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELIZABETH EATON. View Sign

EATON ELIZABETH BALLARD EATON Elizabeth Ballard Eaton, of Vienna VA, died Monday, March 11, 2019, surrounded by her children during a short hospital stay. Elizabeth, known as Betty, was born on January 9, 1932 in Providence, RI, to James Bartley Ballard, a member of the Providence City Council, and Mary nee Hussey Ballard. She married William F. Eaton, a career Air Force officer, in January 1954. After graduating the University of Rhode Island that June she joined her husband, then stationed at Yokota Air Base in Japan, where she later delivered her first child. Moves followed with her growing family to Caribou, ME; El Paso, TX; Omaha, NE; Springfield, VA; Dayton, OH and Long Island, NY, before settling in Vienna, VA. She formed deep and lasting friendships wherever she lived and traveled with friends to more than 30 countries on five continents. Betty was an active volunteer with the Red Cross at base hospitals, Director of the Day ton Chapter of the POW/MIA League of Families and Vice President of the Officer's Wives Club at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. In the Washington area she was a docent at the National Cathedral for 30 years and served as a staff aide for 20 years. During the Reagan and Bush 41 administrations she served as a docent at the Old Executive Office Building and as a volunteer aide in the White House communications office. She served on the Women's Committee of the National Symphony Orchestra for many years and in volunteer positions at the Kennedy Center, the Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts and the Smithsonian Resident Associates Program. She was also a licensed Master Tour Guide of the city she came to love and served as an early member and officer of the Guild of Professional Tour Guides of Washington. Betty was a devout Roman Catholic and gave special tours of the Basilica of the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. She worshiped at St. Matthew's Cathedral, where she was known for her kindness to less fortunate people in the neighborhood. Betty was predeceased by her husband Bill and youngest son Christopher. She is survived by son, Mark Eaton of Austin, TX, daughter Lisa McCarthy and her husband Tom of Cincinnati, OH, son Scott and his wife Rose, of Centreville, VA, and daughter Kerin Eaton, of Falls Church, VA. She will be buried alongside her husband at Arlington National Cemetery later this year. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that a donation be made to one of her many charities: The National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, the Marynoll Missionaries, So Others Might Eat, the Little Sisters of the Poor, or the . The family thanks her long-time doctors at Walter Reed National Medical Center and the intensive care staff at Fairfax Inova Hospital. She will be buried alongside her husband at Arlington National Cemetery later this year. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that a donation be made to one of her many charities: The National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, the Marynoll Missionaries, So Others Might Eat, the Little Sisters of the Poor, or the . The family thanks her long-time doctors at Walter Reed National Medical Center and the intensive care staff at Fairfax Inova Hospital.

