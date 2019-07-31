Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELIZABETH FAIRCHILD. View Sign Service Information Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home 1500 West Braddock Road Alexandria , VA 22302 (703)-998-9200 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home 1500 West Braddock Road Alexandria , VA 22302 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home 1500 West Braddock Road Alexandria , VA 22302 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Cathedral of Saint Matthew the Apostle 1725 Rhode Island Avenue, NW Washington , DC View Map Interment 1:30 PM Columbia Gardens Cemetery 3411 Arlington Boulevard Arlington , VA View Map Send Flowers Notice

FAIRCHILD Elizabeth Babvar Matola Fairchild June 8, 1920 - July 26, 2019 Elizabeth Babvar Matola Fairchild, a successful real estate developer of Alexandria, Virginia, died on July 26, 2019 at the age of 99. Born in the small town of Clairton, Pennsylvania on June 8, 1920, her eventful life spanned almost a century. Mrs. Fairchild was one of nine children of parents Theodore Frank and Veronica (Lokay) Matola, along with siblings Mary, John, Andrew, Ann, George, Susan, Verne, and survived by Irene. Mrs. Fairchild was married to the love of her life Charles Marvin Fairchild. They wed July 17, 1952 at the Cathedral of Saint Matthew the Apostle. Their romance was a true love story and they vowed to love each other "till infinity and beyond." Together, they were prominent real estate developers in the Washington area and throughout the United States. Notably, they built The Fairchild Building located on Capitol Hill. They also were among the founders at Guaranty Bank and Trust Company and served on the Board of Directors. Mrs. Fairchild additionally served on the Board of Directors at Riggs National Bank of Virginia and also at PNC Bank of Virginia. She was very active in the community and also supported numerous local charities. Mrs. Fairchild was a loving and devoted mother to her five children, Deborah, Bridget, Charles, Pamela, and Theresa. She dedicated her life to her family and especially loved her role as "Nana." She is survived by 16 grandchildren, David, Elizabeth, Christopher, Michael, Charles, Alexander, Jessica, Jonathan, Charles, Charles III, Duke, Hunter, Elizabeth, Winston, Garrett, and Lyndsey; nine great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Bryce, Rylee, Archer, Zoe, Rory, Darcy, Liam, and Eloise; and, with two more great-grandchildren coming soon. She educated and inspired everyone she met with her strong values, faith, and traditions; her legacy will continue for generations to come. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 West Braddock Road, Alexandria, VA 22302. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Friday, August 2, 2019, at 10 a.m., at the Cathedral of Saint Matthew the Apostle, 1725 Rhode Island Avenue, NW, Washington, DC., 20036. Interment will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Columbia Gardens Cemetery, 3411 Arlington Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22201. Reception will be held Friday, August 2, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Belle Haven Country Club, 6023 Fort Hunt Road, Alexandria, VA 22307. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cathedral of Saint Matthew the Apostle, 1725 Rhode Island Avenue, NW; Washington, DC., 20036.Visitation will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 West Braddock Road, Alexandria, VA 22302. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Friday, August 2, 2019, at 10 a.m., at the Cathedral of Saint Matthew the Apostle, 1725 Rhode Island Avenue, NW, Washington, DC., 20036. Interment will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Columbia Gardens Cemetery, 3411 Arlington Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22201. Reception will be held Friday, August 2, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Belle Haven Country Club, 6023 Fort Hunt Road, Alexandria, VA 22307. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cathedral of Saint Matthew the Apostle, 1725 Rhode Island Avenue, NW; Washington, DC., 20036.

