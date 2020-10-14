ELIZABETH GAMBLE



ELIZABETH SMITH GAMBLE (Age 95)

On Saturday, October 10, 2020, Elizabeth Smith Gamble, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Edmund Bevilacqua, Leroy Grubbs and George Gamble; loving mother of Robert Bevilaqua (late Barbara); cherished grandmother of Sally Moyle; dear sister of the late James and Stuart Smith. Also survived by her great-grandchildren Dillon and Cody Moyle and her nieces and nephews Debbie Messett, Joe Smith, Jim Smith and the late Carroll Mazurowski. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20904. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Byrd Chapel Cemetery, Kents Store, VA. Memorial donations may be name in her name to Breast Cancer Foundations.



