1/
ELIZABETH GAMBLE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELIZABETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ELIZABETH SMITH GAMBLE (Age 95)  
On Saturday, October 10, 2020, Elizabeth Smith Gamble, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Edmund Bevilacqua, Leroy Grubbs and George Gamble; loving mother of Robert Bevilaqua (late Barbara); cherished grandmother of Sally Moyle; dear sister of the late James and Stuart Smith. Also survived by her great-grandchildren Dillon and Cody Moyle and her nieces and nephews Debbie Messett, Joe Smith, Jim Smith and the late Carroll Mazurowski.  Visitation will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20904. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Byrd Chapel Cemetery, Kents Store, VA. Memorial donations may be name in her name to Breast Cancer Foundations.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Byrd Chapel Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
3016222290
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved