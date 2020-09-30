Elizabeth Hacker Cook

February 24, 1927 – September 22, 2020



Elizabeth Hacker Cook "Betje, Lizzy, Litzy" passed away peacefully, at age 93, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Collington Life Care Community in Mitchellville, MD where she and her late husband, Alfred Cook, had been residents since 2005. Elizabeth escaped the Nazis via Kindertransport from Vienna during World War II and traveled through Belgium, France, Spain, and Jamaica on her way to the US. She survived thanks to her foster family and the Dutch government and arrived in New York City, NY at the age of 17. Elizabeth and her late husband lived in the Twin Cities for 20 years raising three daughters (Anita, Karen, and Dominique) before returning to the East Coast. As a strong minded feminist, she worked towards social justice. In her spare time, she enjoyed mountain climbing and trekking throughout the world. Elizabeth is survived by her daughters, granddaughters: Vanessa Sandoval Cook and Alexis Dovel; and three adored great grandchildren, as well as relatives and friends throughout the world. The family will host a private memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sierra Club or Planned Parenthood in Elizabeth's memory.

