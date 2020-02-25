Elizabeth S. Haiber (Age 88)
On February 22, 2020, Betty departed from earth and joined her parents, Charles and Florence Smith
in heaven. She leaves behind her loving husband of 68 years, James; her children, Steven (Linda), Charlie, Richard (Carrie), Sharon and Timothy Haiber, and Carolyn (Brian) Taylorson; her grandchildren Patricia, Karen, Diane and Richard Haiber, Jr., and Ashley Nicholson; her great-grandchildren, T.J. Nicholson, and Cameron and Cole Haiber; her sister, Charlene Litz, and many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be on Thursday, February 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hardesty Funeral Home, 851 Annapolis Road, Gambrills, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Fields Catholic Church, 1070 Cecil Avenue, Millersville, MD, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Betty's name may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122. Online condolences may be left for the family at