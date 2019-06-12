The Washington Post

ELIZABETH "Betty" HANNAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELIZABETH "Betty" HANNAN.
Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Jane de Chantal Catholic Church
9601 Old Georgetown Rd
Bethesda, DC
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jane de Chantal Catholic Church
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Elizabeth Bury Hannan "Betty"  
(Age 90)  

Passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 after a life well lived, surrounded by her family. Betty was born in Philadelphia, PA to May and Harry Bury. She attended Upper Darby High School and West Chester State Teachers College. In 1954 she married Mark C. Hannan and so began a life of travel, great friends and stimulating conversation. She was devoted to her church, St. Jane de Chantal and spent many years teaching in the parish school.
Betty leaves behind her loving children, Gail (Bob) Bulfin, Mark (Claire) Hannan, Liz (Chris) Kelaher, six grandchildren, Brigid (Brandon) Burke, Michael Bulfin, Conor and Aileen Hannan, Molly and Susie Kelaher and two great grandchildren, Tyler and Claire Burke.
Betty was a special friend to many and she will be sorely missed.
A visitation will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Friday, June 14 at St. Jane de Chantal Catholic Church, 9601 Old Georgetown Rd., Bethesda, followed immediately by mass at 11 a.m. Donations may be made in Betty's honor to the Mark Hannan Library Fund, St. Jane de Chantal Catholic School, Bethesda, MD.
Arrangements entrusted to Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Silver Spring, Maryland. www.collinsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Washington Post on June 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.