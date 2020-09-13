ELIZABETH HARLEY

Elizabeth HAZEL Butler Harley
Hazel, age 89, of Mitchellville, MD passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020 after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Leroy. Hazel leaves to cherish her memory six children, 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, one brother, and numerous relatives and friends. Services will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home 7474 Landover Road, Hyattsville, MD 20785. The visitation is 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and is open to the public. Due to the covid-19 virus, the funeral service will be private. The service will be live-streamed beginning at 10:30 a.m. and can be viewed via the J.B. Jenkins website at www.jbjfh.com
. Interment at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Clinton, MD.