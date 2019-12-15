The Washington Post

ELIZABETH "Betty" HART

Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Boulevard West
Silver Spring, MD
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Boulevard West
Silver Spring, MD
Notice
ELIZABETH ANN HART  
"Betty" (Age 76)  

On Tuesday, December 10, 2019, of Takoma Park, MD. Mother of Jean McAuliffe Rettig (Richard); step mother of Sean Hart (Teresa); sister of Shirley Marlowe (Larry), Nancy Fleegle, Jimmy McAuliffe and Mary Ellen North; grandmother of Melissa, Zach, Christina and Nicholas Rettig and Johnny and William Hart. Also survived by nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, Friday, December 20, 2019, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. with Memorial Service at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to National Headquarters, 1301 Pennsylvania Ave., NW, #800, Washington, DC 20004.

Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.