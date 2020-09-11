

Elizabeth Marie Hatley "LIZ"

Entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 31, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Eddie Hatley; children, Kee'sha and Tammecca Kyler Ebony and Dawonn Holmes; a special daughter, Cakeyda Georgia; one step-daughter, Justine Caviness; sister of Linda Campbell-Davis (Richard), Shirley York, Willie Becton, III, Lawrence Becton, Donald Becton (Samantha); step brothers, Daryl Becton and Bardell Becton; 13 grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen Becton and J. C. Jefferies and brother, Richard Becton. Family will receive friends on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. The Celebration Church, 7101 Riverwood Drive, Columbia, MD. Interment Quantico National Cemetery on Monday, September 14 at 1 p.m.



