Elizabeth J. Hedgepeth
Peacefully transitioned on Friday, May 24, 2019. Beloved Mother of Regina Hedgepeth and Cassandra Cooke (Kelvin); grandmother of Kenneth Hill II (Moya); and great-grandmother of Maximus Reginald Hill. She is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Homegoing Service for Deaconess Hedgepeth will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at First Bethel Baptist Church, One Kettering Drive, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774. Family visitation at 10 a.m. followed by service at 11 a.m. Pastor Dr. Lehman D. Bates, Officiating. Services entrusted to J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, Inc.