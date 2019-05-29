The Washington Post

ELIZABETH HEDGEPETH

Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
First Bethel Baptist Church
One Kettering Drive
Upper Marlboro, DC
Notice
Elizabeth J. Hedgepeth  

Peacefully transitioned on Friday, May 24, 2019. Beloved Mother of Regina Hedgepeth and Cassandra Cooke (Kelvin); grandmother of Kenneth Hill II (Moya); and great-grandmother of Maximus Reginald Hill. She is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Homegoing Service for Deaconess Hedgepeth will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at First Bethel Baptist Church, One Kettering Drive, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774. Family visitation at 10 a.m. followed by service at 11 a.m. Pastor Dr. Lehman D. Bates, Officiating. Services entrusted to J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Washington Post on May 29, 2019
