ELIZABETH "Betty" HENRIKSEN

ELIZABETH ANN HENRIKSEN "Betty"  

On Sunday, June 30, 2019, of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late George G. Henriksen. Survived by loving friends and family. Relatives and friends may call at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4629 Aspen Hill Road, Rockville, MD, 20853, on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 1:30 to 2 p.m., where a Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Inurnment Arlington National Cemetery Columbarium at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church Memorial Fund or the Auxiliary of the Village at Rockville, 9701 Veirs Drive, Rockville, MD 20850.

Published in The Washington Post on July 2, 2019
