HIGHT Elizabeth Mann Hight On March 18, 2020, Elizabeth Mann Hight died following a long illness, with her husband Alfred Harf at her side. Born on November 6,1947 in Nashville Tennessee, she moved to Bethesda Maryland as a child with her parents Charles Henry Hight and Jewell Mann Hight when her father began work as an attorney at the US Veterans Administration. Elizabeth graduated from Montgomery County's Walt Whitman High School in 1965, and later earned undergraduate degrees from Colby College as an art major and George Washington University in environmental studies. Elizabeth's professional life was diverse, mirroring her many varied interests. Initially she worked as a reporter for UPI, and later as a legislative assistant for the late California Senator Alan Cranston focusing on judiciary issues. In 1976 she and Alfred married, and in 1980 the couple moved from Washington, DC to New Jersey when her husband changed jobs. While residing in New Jersey, Elizabeth worked as an independent contractor for the Educational Testing Service (ETS), preparing test questions for entrance exams and composing adult literacy-related instructional materials. She was also an active volunteer in the local school system. Elizabeth's and Alfred's only child, Carolyn, was born in 1981, and was reared principally in Princeton. In 1999, the family relocated back to Washington DC when her husband made another job change, and she resided there until her death. Elizabeth is survived by her husband and daughter, a sister Elaine Yates of Beaufort South Carolina, a niece (Cameron Yates of Newburyport Massachusetts) a nephew (Charles Yates Jr. of Aspen Colorado), and many friends. All were graced by Elizabeth's artistic and literary talents, and enriched by her intellect, compassion, and strong social conscience. Inspired by her love of nature, she and her husband conceived and implemented a woodland garden that will serve as a legacy to her. The family suggests that gifts in her memory be in the form of contributions to (https://

