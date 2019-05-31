

Elizabeth Hockswender

McSweeney (Age 64)



Passed away at her home in Rockville on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. She was the daughter of the late John Bernard Hockswender and Mary Lou (Bailey) Hockswender. Betsy was a graduate of Duquesne University Nursing School and worked as a nurse in the area since 1978. She is survived by her three lovely children, Jesse Bailey McSweeney, Graham Goodrich McSweeney, and Claudia Ellen McSweeney. She will long be remembered for her infectious laugh and her kindness to all.

A memorial service will be held at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave. (Route 28 just off I-270 exit 6-A) Rockville, MD on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 1 p.m.