HUDGINS ELIZABETH LEE HUDGINS Elizabeth Lee Hudgins went to be with the Lord on September 22, 2020. While her passing was sudden, she was spiritually well prepared for this journey, certain in the resurrection and her life everafter. She leaves behind her many dear friends, former students and family to honor her memory. Elizabeth was a communicant at Church of the Epiphany Anglican, Chantilly, Virginia, where her life was celebrated at a private service, followed by interment at National Memorial Park in Falls Church, Virginia on September 29, 2020. Elizabeth was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on October 13, 1943, to loving parents C. Turner and Marifae Howlett Hudgins. Her life was influenced by her great loves of learning, teaching and Christian faith. She graduated from J.E.B. Stuart High School-Fairfax County, Virginia; received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Mary Washington College-Fredericksburg, Virginia; received her Master's degree from University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, North Carolina; and received her Doctoral degree from George Washington University-Washington, DC. With a teaching career that spanned more than 50 years and many disciplines, she continued teaching until her death. Beginning her teaching career in the Arlington County Public Schools, she soon transferred to the Fairfax County Public Schools and taught at Langley and Robinson High Schools until she retired. She also taught college and graduate level courses at George Mason University. In "retirement" she continued to teach traditional Orthodox iconography and Scripture. Her icons were in great demand and can be found in churches from Sri Lanka to New Zealand. Always with an inquisitive mind, she never seemed to quench her thirst for knowledge. Among her many accomplishments she was a talented musician, keen-eyed photographer, explorer of geology and astronomy, creative potter and masterful poet. She had many articles and poems published in a variety of magazines and just completed a book of poems, titled "Thoughts from the Journey", which will be released in November 2020. In retirement Elizabeth also travelled the world, pursuing knowledge and adventure. Having visited all the continents of the world, she would often single out the country of New Zealand for its natural beauty and the continent of Africa for its spirited people. Most special, though, was her time in Israel. Her journeys will continue. Elizabeth is survived by her brother Clifton Hudgins (Craig Triplett); her sister Amy Hudgins Feldman (Gary); her niece Margaret Hudgins (Christopher Schneider) and their children Nicholas and Margot; her special friends Mary and Doug Macpherson and many dear friends. May she rest in the peace of Heaven in the arms of the Lord. Donations may be made in memory of Elizabeth Hudgins to the Music Ministry at Church of the Epiphany Anglican, 3863 Centerview Drive, Suite 100, Chantilly, Virginia 20151.



