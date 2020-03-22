

Elizabeth Lake Huesman, Ph.D.



Passed away on March 9, 2020 at Providence Hospital, Everett, Washington. "Jackie" was born on June 5, 1938 in Washington, DC to Mabel Elizabeth Linthicum and her husband Archibald MacMillan Lake, Jr. Her father died when she was three and her mother died when she was 17. Thereafter she lived with her aunt, Alverta Linthicum. She grew up in various places in Montgomery County, Maryland and graduated from Gaithersburg High School in 1956. After high school she continued her education at Cornell University and eventually got her Bachelors Degree at American University, Washington, DC. In the early 60s she visited a friend in Portland, Oregon and met her

husband to be. Jackie and James Huesman were married in 1962 in Portland and soon thereafter moved to California. They lived in both the Bay Area and Southern California for 30 years moving several times.

Jackie never lost her love for studying and learning. When her children were in high school she restarted her education, earning a Masters Degree and a Doctorate in Psychology, which she used working in Children Services in Orange County, California. In 1995 both Jackie and Jim retired and moved from Mission Viejo, CA to become full time residents of San Juan Island, Washington. They participated in Yacht Club events for many years, enjoyed socializing with Island friends, and travelled throughout the world with a group of very special long time friends. Jackie's caring attitude, sense of humor and positive outlook made her a delightful companion and she will be missed by everyone who knew her.

Jackie is survived by her husband, Jim, her daughters, Elisa Huesman Zamora, Laguna Hills, CA and Laura Seigenfeld, Boulder, CO, their husbands, Oscar and Phillip and her grandchildren, Abbie and Matthew Seigenfeld. In accordance with her wishes there will be no funeral service.

The family requests that friends remember her by recalling a pleasant or funny moment involving Jackie. Should you so desire, you may make a contribution in her honor to Animal Protection Society, P.O. Box 1355, Friday Harbor, Washington 98250.