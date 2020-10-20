Elizabeth C. Hurley "Liz", 97, of Annapolis, MD passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Liz was born on August 21, 1923 in Washington, DC to the late Paul and Helen Cramer and was a graduate of Wilson High School. She spent 18 years working for IBM in the Federal Systems Division located in Gaithersburg, MD as an Executive Secretary. She was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Annapolis who loved golf, and spending time with her grand and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Ronald Hurley and a son, Ronnie. She is survived by her sons, Michael of Bethany Beach, DE and John of Lahaina, HI; grandchildren, Jennifer and Patrick; great-grandchild, Joshua. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Liz's life on Wednesday, October 21 from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD where her funeral service will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. Interment private. On line condolence may be made at: