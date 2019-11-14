ELIZABETH J. IRBY
(Age 92)
Departed this life on November 11, 2019. Beloved mother of Henry E. Irby, Jr., Zelda Irby and Kenneth M. Irby, Sr. In addition to her children she is survived by three brothers; one sister; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; other relatives and friends. Services will be held Saturday, November 16, fellowship with the family 10 a.m. until time of funeral service 11 a.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church, 820 6th Street NE. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery. Services provides by John T. Rhines Funeral Home.