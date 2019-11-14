The Washington Post

ELIZABETH IRBY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELIZABETH IRBY.
Service Information
Calvary Protestant Episcopal
820 6th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Calvary Episcopal Church
820 6th Street NE
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Episcopal Church
820 6th Street NE
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

ELIZABETH J. IRBY  
(Age 92)  

Departed this life on November 11, 2019. Beloved mother of Henry E. Irby, Jr., Zelda Irby and Kenneth M. Irby, Sr. In addition to her children she is survived by three brothers; one sister; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; other relatives and friends. Services will be held Saturday, November 16, fellowship with the family 10 a.m. until time of funeral service 11 a.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church, 820 6th Street NE. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery. Services provides by John T. Rhines Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.