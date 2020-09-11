

ELIZABETH CLARKE JACKSON "Betty" (Age 91)

On August 7, 2020, Betty Jackson passed peacefully into her gentle rest to join her life-long love of 70 years, Eugene W. "Gene" Jackson, Jr., in Heaven, where they are surely singing, harmonizing and bringing the same joy and happiness they gave so generously to their cherished family, treasured friends, and everyone they met along the way. Born December 27, 1928 in Philadelphia, PA to Roy S. Clarke Sr. and Anna Stewart Clarke, she was proud of her Scottish heritage and of the many special students she taught as a third grade teacher for 30 years at Christ Episcopal Day School in Rockville, MD. Beloved mother to Wayne Jackson (Pam), Judi (Jackson) Kahler, and Jeff Jackson (Brenda), precious grandmother to Anna and James Kahler, Megan (Jackson) Schindel and Daniel "DJ" and Caitlin "Caiti" Jackson, and great-grandmother to Archer "Archie" Kahler, Indie Raine Cunado and Neil Jackson Schindel. Sister to the late Roy Slayton Clarke, Jr., Ph.D. (Grace). A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.



