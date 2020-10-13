1/
ELIZABETH "Liz" JACKSON
ELIZABETH LOUISE JACKSON  
Elizabeth Louise Jackson (Betty-Lou Ward) peacefully entered into eternal rest on Monday, October 5, 2020. Survived her loving husband of over 43 years Cecil J. Jackson. She was a loving mother of two beautiful children Danielle and John Jackson, and a stepson, Tony Jackson. She was blessed with four grandchildren, Wesley Smith, Gabrielle Smith, Kiera Jackson and Ethan Jackson. A viewing will be held at Snowden Funeral Home in Rockville, Maryland from 2 to 4 p.m. Those wishing to pay respects, please contact Danielle Jackson at 404-704-4070 for an assigned time slot due to COVID-19 restrictions. A private funeral service to celebrate the life of Elizabeth Jackson will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Inter-denominational Church of God in Rockville, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Snowden Funeral Home P.A. - Rockville
246 N. Washington Street
Rockville, MD 20850
301-762-2500
