

ELIZABETH LOUISE JACKSON

Elizabeth Louise Jackson (Betty-Lou Ward) peacefully entered into eternal rest on Monday, October 5, 2020. Survived her loving husband of over 43 years Cecil J. Jackson. She was a loving mother of two beautiful children Danielle and John Jackson, and a stepson, Tony Jackson. She was blessed with four grandchildren, Wesley Smith, Gabrielle Smith, Kiera Jackson and Ethan Jackson. A viewing will be held at Snowden Funeral Home in Rockville, Maryland from 2 to 4 p.m. Those wishing to pay respects, please contact Danielle Jackson at 404-704-4070 for an assigned time slot due to COVID-19 restrictions. A private funeral service to celebrate the life of Elizabeth Jackson will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Inter-denominational Church of God in Rockville, MD.



