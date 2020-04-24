The Washington Post

ELIZABETH "Betty" KENEALY (1932 - 2020)
ELIZABETH ANN KENEALY "Betty"  

Betty Kenealy, 88, of Springfield VA, passed away on April 17, 2020 in Springfield, at home.
 
Betty was born in Portland Oregon to Joseph and Marie Walker on February 20, 1932. She married William E. Kenealy, Jr. on June 11, 1955 at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. She graduated from the University of Hawaii, and after raising five children, she worked as an executive secretary at the Defense Logistics Agency in Virginia for several years.
 
Betty is survived by her husband, Capt. William E. Kenealy, Jr. (USN, ret.) and her children: William, Kathleen, John, Kevin, and Teresa (Brown), along with 11 grandchildren and a great granddaughter, Amelia.
 
Funeral services at Arlington Cemetery are to be determined and will be noted on the Demaine Funeral Home website.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 24, 2020
