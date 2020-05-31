LABASH ELIZABETH BAKER LABASH "Libby" On Saturday, May 9, 2020, Elizabeth "Libby' Baker Labash, loving cousin, aunt, and friend, passed away at the age of 76. Libby was preceded in death by her adoring husband, Norman, her mother, LaVerne (Read) Baker, and her father, Fuson Baker. She is survived by her cousins, nieces and nephews, close friends, caregivers and colleagues. Libby was born on January 4, 1944 in Louisville, Kentucky, where she lived with her mother, her grandparents, Gillie Dean and Charlie Read, and her childhood dogs, Twinks and Scampi. She grew up along-side her cousins and her favorite uncle and aunt, C. Stanley and Dorcas Read. As a child she played softball and piano, was an active member of the Girls' Auxiliary at Parkland Baptist Church, and participated in the SHS Girls' Glee Club. She graduated from Shawnee High School in 1961, and began her college education at University of Louisville and University of Kentucky. After moving to Maryland, Libby worked for nine years at the Council of Chief State School Officers and for five years at General Electric. She completed her degree at American University where she graduated cum laude with a B.S. in Business Administration concentrating in Finance, and then started her career as a financial advisor at Morgan Stanley (then Smith Barney). During her time at Morgan Stanley, she became a Certified Financial Planner, and after more than 25 years, she retired in 2012 as a First Vice President. Outside of work, Libby was a Board Member of The Macklin Business Institute at Montgomery College, and was a member of the Upbeat Investment Club for many years. Libby and Norm met while working at GE, they were married on June 27, 1974 and began their life together in Bethesda, Maryland. They enjoyed sailing on the Chesapeake, traveling around the world (their favorite was the Carribean), and were frequent guests at the foreign embassies in Washington D.C. Libby and Norm loved their constant Husky companions, Tasha the Wonderdog and Lexie. In later years they purchased a condominium in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, where they enjoyed relaxing and entertaining family and friends. After Norm was diagnosed with Ataxia, a degenerative disease of the nervous system, Libby worked tirelessly to find help for those afflicted with the disease. She served as Vice President of the Chesapeake Chapter of the National Ataxia Foundation and was instrumental in the creation of an Ataxia Center at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in 2008. Memorial arrangements will be announced by Pumphrey Funeral Home at a later date www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com. Contributions may be sent to Johns Hopkins Ataxia Center, 10751 Falls Road, Suite 250, Lutherville, MD 21093. Memorial arrangements will be announced by Pumphrey Funeral Home at a later date www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com. Contributions may be sent to Johns Hopkins Ataxia Center, 10751 Falls Road, Suite 250, Lutherville, MD 21093.
Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2020.