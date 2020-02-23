

Elizabeth Lamonda Lamir

"Beth" (Age 63)



Was surrounded by loved ones when she passed away February 20, 2020 as a result of colon cancer.

She will be dearly missed by her soul mate, Bill, sisters, Mary Lou Lamonda of Wisconsin, Denise Gustafson (Keith) of Virginia, brother, James Lamonda (Jeanne) of North Carolina, and children, Jake Laster of Florida, Jessica Laster (Rob), of Frederick, MD, Rachael Broadwater (Todd), of Fleming Island, FL, KaseyJane Ingram (Brandon), of Middletown, MD, Noelle Lamir (Matthew), of Sydney, Australia, and John (Laura) Lamir, of Urbana, MD; 13 grandchildren, one great-grandson, numerous extended family and lifetime friends.

Born in Washington, D.C., she grew up in Aspen Hill, MD.

Beth's 37-year career in construction accounting included Senior Project Accountant on Howard Hughes Janelia Research Campus, (Ashburn, VA); New Sibley Memorial Hospital (DC); Wisconsin Place Residential Tower (Chevy Chase, MD) and Washington Adventist White Oak Medical Center.

The family will receive visitors from 2 to 4 PM and 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, February 24, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD. A celebration of life service will be held at same location Tuesday, February 25, at 11 a.m. Attire is joyful colors.

In lieu of flowers, donation options found at