

ELIZABETH LAWRENCE "Betty"



Passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019, with her daughter, Beth, by her side, at Walter Reed National Naval Medical Center, due to heart failure.

Betty was born on October 29, 1927 in Beacon, NY. She had an adventurous spirit, beginning in her early years when she accepted an assignment to travel to Japan to work for the Dept of the Army in the 1940's. Her government career continued as she worked for the Central Intelligence Agency for over 20 years and received numerous accolades for her hard work and dedication to the agency.

As a military wife, Betty lived in many places and eventually settled in Great Falls, VA in 1966. She moved to Vienna, VA in 2005, where she spent her remaining years and was active in the community.

Betty's love for travel never ended. She traveled the world and loved her time and life long friends in the Potomac Valley Ski Club. Betty was proud to say that she skied well into her eighties all over the United States and Europe. Her love and boundless energy positively touched all those who knew her.

Betty is survived by her son, George Lawrence of Fayetteville, NC; her son Paul Lawrence of Falls Church, VA; her daughter, Mary Elizabeth (Beth) Foley of Potomac Falls, VA; her daughter Constance (Ciel) Lawrence of Denver, CO; and her son David Lawrence of Teton Valley, ID. She was also blessed with seven grandsons and a great granddaughter. Her marriage to Col. Paul Lawrence ended in divorce.

A service and reception will be held at St. Mark Catholic Church, 9970 Vale Rd., Vienna, VA on Friday, January 3 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please show your support for the Warrior Suicide Prevention Foundation, www.wspfoundation.org

For further information and to leave thoughts and prayers, please visit the Northern Virginia Burial and Cremation Society at

www.NOVACREMATE com