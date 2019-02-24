Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELIZABETH "BETTY" LEACH.



Elizabeth Catherine Moyer Leach

"Betty" (Age 90)



Died on February 21, 2019 at the Adler Center in Aldie, VA. Betty was born on March 17, 1928, in Middleburg to the late Samuel and Rosalie (Griffith) Moyer. She was a graduate of Aldie High School, and she earned a degree in business from Madison College in Harrisonburg, VA.

Betty and her husband, Billy owned and managed Middleburg Hardware together for over 30 years.

Betty was the beloved wife of 56 years of the late Billy Leach, loving and devoted mother of Nancy Olson and her husband, Dan, and Carol McGhee and her husband, Doug, all of Middleburg, proud grandmother of Katie Leach-Kemon ( husband Mark Johnson), Sarah Caras (husband Jeff Caras), Erin Leach-Kemon (husband Matt Logalbo), and Becky Olson, great-grandmother of Hayley Caras, Riley Olson, and Mateo and Neah Johnson, sister of Mary Lee Phelps and Rosalie Schwarz (husband Gene), the late Jane Marshall and the late Peggy Ann Moyer also survived by many nieces and nephews and other dear family members including Theodora Annoh, her beloved and dedicated caregiver. She was preceded in death by her dearest friend, Helen Kirk.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, March 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Royston Funeral Home, 106 East Washington Street, Middleburg. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 2 at Middleburg Baptist Church, 209 E. Federal Street, Middleburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The Capital Caring Hospice Adler Center, 24419 Millstream Drive, Aldie, VA 20105.