

Elizabeth D. Leary



Accomplished Commercial Interior Designer, Beloved Mother, Active Community Member

Elizabeth D. Leary of Chevy Chase, MD passed peacefully on the morning of January 11, 2020 after nearly a year long battle with cancer. She was 55 years old. Liz grew up in Walkersville, MD and attended University of Maryland where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Interior Design. She led a successful career in hospitality design with Marriott Hotels, Choice Hotels, and Manor Care, and was an active member of the American Society of Interior Designers. She married John M. Leary of Washington, DC in 1994 and is survived by her cherished children, Catherine Elizabeth Leary (23) John (Jack) Michael Leary Jr. (21); beloved step children Shawn Michael Leary (39) Colleen Elizabeth Leary (36); and her precious grandson Avery Joseph (11 months). John and Liz were active members of the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament church and Columbia Country Club. She brought love, joy, and laughter to everyone she met and will truly be missed. Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, 5949 Western Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20015.