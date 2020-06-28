

ELIZABETH MYERS LINS (Age 74)

On June 19, 2020, Elizabeth (Beth) Lins passed away peacefully at her home of 43 years in Springfield, VA. Beth was comforted by her husband, Jeffrey, daughter, Erica, son, Andrew and other family members before losing her battle with lung cancer.Beth was born in Sharon, PA on August 17, 1945 to F. Linn and Josephine Myers. She grew up in Sharon and after completing high school attended and graduated from Westminster College in New Wilmington, PA. Pursuing her passion for inspiring young minds and personalities, Beth used her education degree to pursue a career in teaching elementary school (4th grade) in Alexandria, VA. She met her future husband there and Beth and Jeff were married on June 26, 1971. After the birth of her daughter Erica in 1975, Beth took a hiatus from teaching to raise her daughter and son Andrew (born 1978). Her home became the focus for her own and many neighborhood children. Eventually, after her children were both attending school, Beth resumed her career in education and took a position teaching 2nd grade in the Fairfax County Public Schools system. She retired in 2007. In retirement, she pursued many interests including spoiling her two grandchildren, traveling, volunteering at the Smithsonian Institution's Museum of Natural History, becoming a "master" quilter, and spearheading social activities with family, former colleagues, friends and neighbors.Beth may be most remembered for her nonjudgmental caring for everyone she met, her optimism and good humor, and her desire for people to realize their potentials and achieve as much happiness as possible. She was one of life's great "givers" and it was difficult to get her to be a "taker".Beth is survived by her beloved husband, Jeff, children, Erica (Brent) and Andrew (Gaye), grandchildren Haylee and Roman, stepmother, Anna Mae, stepbrother, John (Carol) as well as several nieces and nephews. Her family is planning a future celebration of her life when circumstances permit. In lieu of flowers, Beth would have wanted memorial donations to be made to charities of choice.



