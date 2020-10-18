1/1
ELIZABETH "Little Bit" LLOYD
ELIZABETH LLOYD "Little Bit" (96)  1SG, US Army (Ret.)  
Died peacefully at the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, DC on October 6, 2020. Born in Johnstown, PA on July 7, 1924 and raised in Pittsburgh, PA, she served in the Women's Army Corp (WAC) in WWII, training the first regular all-female company of the US Army. She served her country for 26 years, retiring as a 1st Sergeant from the US Army in 1971. Lloyd was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Katherine (Parrish) Lloyd, brothers Jack, Bill and Gene, and sisters "Bootsy" and "Dutchy". She was the proud Aunt of 16 nieces and nephews, 24 great nieces and nephews, and 14 great-great nieces and nephews. She leaves behind many other relatives, friends and sisters and brothers in-arms, and a grateful Nation. Services and inurnment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 18, 2020.
