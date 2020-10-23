1/
ELIZABETH LOPRESTI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELIZABETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ELIZABETH A. LOPRESTI "Betty" (80)  
On Tuesday October 20, 2020 of Hyattsville, MD. Preceded in death by her husband Tom Lopresti. Loving mother of Thomas (Susan) Lopresti, Felicia (Charles) Hinson, Kathleen (Bruce) Gardinier, Christie (Larry) Cooper and Linda Martin. Grandmother of 15; Great-Grandmother of five. Sister of Margaret Rodano and the late John and Paul Rodano. Family and friends may call at St Jerome Church, 5205 43rd Ave, Hyattsville, MD on Monday, October 26 from 5 to 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be offered at St. Jerome Church on Tuesday, October 27 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St Jerome Child Center, 5300 43rd Ave, Hyattsville, MD 20781.www.gaschs.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
St Jerome Church
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St Jerome Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A.
4739 Baltimore Avenue
Hyattsville, MD 20781
(301) 927-6100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved