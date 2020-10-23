ELIZABETH LOPRESTI

On Tuesday October 20, 2020 of Hyattsville, MD. Preceded in death by her husband Tom Lopresti. Loving mother of Thomas (Susan) Lopresti, Felicia (Charles) Hinson, Kathleen (Bruce) Gardinier, Christie (Larry) Cooper and Linda Martin. Grandmother of 15; Great-Grandmother of five. Sister of Margaret Rodano and the late John and Paul Rodano. Family and friends may call at St Jerome Church, 5205 43rd Ave, Hyattsville, MD on Monday, October 26 from 5 to 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be offered at St. Jerome Church on Tuesday, October 27 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St Jerome Child Center, 5300 43rd Ave, Hyattsville, MD 20781.