MARCHANT Elizabeth Ann Marchant (Age 86) Of McLean, VA and Blue Hill, ME, died at home in her sleep on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Born in 1934, the only child of the late James E. Marchant and Mary T. (Vaughan) Marchant, Elizabeth lived life fearlessly. She is survived by her much-loved daughters, Catherine Ten Eyck of McLean, VA and Julia Ten Eyck of Fairfax, VA, and her cherished granddaughter, Kate Dildy, currently of Blue Hill, ME. After college (B.S. Psychology, Simmons '55), Elizabeth traveled throughout Europe, delighted to see in person the art and architecture she so loved, and, in later years, she returned often, excited to experience it anew. After graduate school (M.S. Library and Information Science, Simmons '66), she was Assistant Librarian for Reference and Circulation in the Harvard College Library and a favorite Adjunct Professor at Simmons. After the Harvard Business School (MBA '71), Elizabeth ran the Corporate Finance Department at Ferris & Company in Washington, DC, before starting her own real estate development firm. Named for two capes, place was paramount to Elizabeth. She was fiercely loyal to her birthplace, Gloucester, MA, where she climbed the rocks, swam Good Harbor Beach, walked every wharf, and returned many summers for a visit, and to her chosen place, Blue Hill, ME, where she extended her stay as long as she could each year for over thirty years, drawn by the beauty of the Bay and the Acadia mountains. Elizabeth was happiest surrounded by water. She raced and cruised one ocean, a sea, two gulfs, and four bays mostly aboard her beloved J30, Imp, and her trusty Beetle Cat, Elf. Elizabeth was always ready to engage with anyone up for a laugh and a good story. She had a profound impact on her daughters, Catherine and Julia, and her granddaughter, Kate. Elizabeth encouraged them to question and to explore, to develop a moral code and a deep sense of fairness, to love literature and poetry, Shakespeare and comedy, to run a business and to trust their guts, to take in the beauty and to enjoy great food, and most of all to laugh, as often as possible. Elizabeth supported a number of arts organizations and libraries. Education was very important to her, and she appreciated all the teachers and professors who recognized something in her. In Elizabeth's memory, please consider contributing to Say Yes to Education, an organization committed to college readiness and access: https://sayyestoeducation.org/
or a similar local organization. Her Graveside service was held privately at Seaside Cemetery in Gloucester on Friday, August 21, 2020.