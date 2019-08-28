

Elizabeth Diane Schmitz

Marchetta "Betsy"



Born August 16, 1967 in Torrance, California, died in Akron, Ohio after a long battle with cancer on August 26, 2019.

Betsy was the devoted mother of Amanda and William and loving wife of her husband of 26 years, Vincent P. Marchetta. A pillar of the Revere School District community and Bath township, she was a leader for 10 years of Amanda's Girl Scout troop and served on the Bath zoning board. In addition, she took on the responsibility of managing the care of her mother, Joyce M. Schmitz, who lives with Alzheimer's disease in nearby Richfield.

Betsy graduated from Winston Churchill High School in 1985 in Potomac, Maryland, where she grew up. She completed a bachelor's degree in interior design from Kent State University in 1990. Before she had children, she worked in several interior design firms in the Akron area. In addition to beautifying countless homes, she made jewelry and was a successful vendor at a variety of craft shows. A highlight of each year was the annual beach gathering with her parents and the families of her siblings. Beach Run on Cape Cod in Dennis, Massachusetts, was Betsy's happy place. Her Siberian huskies, Jewels and Watson, also brought her joy and great comfort, especially in the last months.

Preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Jean Marchetta. She is survived by her husband, daughter, and son as well as her father, Herbert K. Schmitz; mother, sister, Kathryn Schmitz (niece Vivian); and brother, Michael Schmitz (sister-in-law, Luchi and nephews, Michael and Thomas); father-in-law, Joseph Marchetta; and brother-in-law, Joseph Marchetta (sister-in-law, Julie and nieces, Nicole and Lauren).