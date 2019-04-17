ELIZABETH MARVIN

On Monday, April 15, 2019, of Columbia, MD, formerly of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Rev. Dr. John G. Marvin; mother of Caroline Marvin, Elizabeth West Marvin (Glenn West), Martha J. Marvin, Alice M. Heidel (Charles F. Heidel); sister of the late Frances W. Phillips. Also survived by thirteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at Vantage House, 5400 Vantage Point Road, Columbia, MD 21044, on Thursday, April 18, at 2:30 p.m. Interment at Montrose Cemetery, Montrose, PA, on Friday, May 3, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Montrose Bible Conference, 218 Locust Street, Montrose, PA 18801.

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 17, 2019
