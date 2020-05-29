McALLISTER ELIZABETH C. McALLISTER "Betty" (Age 91) Elizabeth Catherine McAllister (Betty) was born on November 30, 1928 in Washington, DC to Michael Joseph and Catherine Marie (Gallogly) McAllister. She died from pulmonary complications on Ascension Sunday May 24, 2020. Betty was the youngest of six children in her family and a proud and honored graduate of Immaculata High School, Washington, DC and Saint Joseph College, Emmitsburg, MD. She was preceded in death by her father, mother; her sisters, Moira Josepha, Catherine Anne, and Helen Elizabeth; and her brothers, Alexander Joseph and James Francis. After graduating from Saint Joseph's, Betty began her long and distinguished career with the US State Department traveling the world organizing and facilitating international conferences. She excelled in her career; yet all along this path she managed to care for her parents until their death and, later in life, she cared for her older sister and brother. After she retired she continued to work for 20 more years as a volunteer at the Christ Child Society: Opportunity Shop. She showed tremendous courage and fortitude through the years. Betty was always extremely thoughtful of others as a gracious hostess or trusted volunteer. She looked out for others. A devoted Catholic and daily communicant, Betty was at home at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, Washington, D.C. She served as a lector and in the library. A consummate Chevy Chase native, Betty nurtured her intellect. She read voraciously, penned the daily crossword, frequented the theatre and had a core group of lifelong friends who all played bridge like professionals. Betty loved to travel and to be with her friends and family. As family memory-keeper, she made sure the family tree was complete, and that relatives in Ireland, Scotland and Australia stayed in step with the American McAllister family. The stories of our family that rest in her heart were passed on to us in quiet conversations. She never missed a baptism, birthday or holiday gathering. Her apple pies delighted everyone, especially when topped with whipped cream. Although she valued her independence and privacy, Betty made us all feel special with her thoughtful thank you notes, and never missed-birthday and Christmas cards. She welcomed and remembered us all, may we remember her with her quick, yet dry sense of humor and her knowing smile. She helped without asking; saw what needed to be done, and did it with a spirit born of her Irish roots. Betty is survived by 15 nieces and nephews and their many children. Due to the current coronavirus environment, a private family graveside service will take place June 3, 2020. A memorial Mass has been scheduled on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, Washington, D.C. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to S.O.M.E (So Others Might Eat) https://www.some.org/give; 71 O Street, NW Washington DC 20001; 202.797.8806In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to S.O.M.E (So Others Might Eat) https://www.some.org/give; 71 O Street, NW Washington DC 20001; 202.797.8806
Published in The Washington Post on May 29, 2020.