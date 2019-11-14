

ELIZABETH R. McDONALD "Betty"



Passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Evanston, IL at the age of 99 after several years of declining health.

She was born Elizabeth Steele Reynolds on January 7, 1920 in Columbia, SC. Having grown up during the Great Depression she developed a frugal life style that served her well. The early passing of her husband, Thomas Edward McDonald in 1964 left her to raise her two surviving sons Robert and Thomas as a single working mother in Bethesda, MD. She worked for many years at the National Institutes of Health as an administrative assistant and later volunteered for many years at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda and various nursing homes. In addition to her sons, she is survived by six grandchildren.