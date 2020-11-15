

Elizabeth Ann McGeehan (Age 65)

Of Bowie, MD. Born Elizabeth Ann Jones on September 16, 1955 to Jacqueline and William H Jones and passed away peacefully on November 6, 2020, with her children at her side. She was predeceased by her father and sister, Rose Bell. Private service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 3 p.m. EST. Elizabeth graduated Bowie High School class of 1972. She studied biology at University of Maryland, College Park and Bowie State University. In 1977, she married Alexander McGeehan III and had three children; Susan, Jacqueline, and Alexander IV. She studied massage therapy at Baltimore School of Massage and practiced for 20 years, most recently with the Massage Envy team in College Park. She enjoyed learning more about massage and alternative healing such as Reiki and reflexology. She loved square dancing with the Good Luck Squares and attending the annual WASCA festival. She loved trading plants with the Bowie Garden Club and visiting the Bowie Farmers Market on Sundays. She was a Deacon at the Christian Community Presbyterian Church (CCPC) and loved attending services and singing hymns. She loved going on nature walks and swimming with friends. Even with such a full and busy life, she always had time to spend with her kids and grandkids, Jake, Colin and Mac, and take care of her sister and parents in their failing health. We love her and will see her in all the things she loved.



